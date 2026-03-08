Climate change–induced floods and river erosion devastate Jamalpur communities

Most areas of Jamalpur district lie along the Brahmaputra and Jamuna rivers. Every year, thousands of people lose their homes and livelihoods to river erosion and flooding, becoming displaced. Recurring natural disasters and the lack of employment forces many residents to migrate elsewhere.

These communities have neither access to adequate healthcare nor education. Many students drop out prematurely after their homes and school buildings are swallowed by rivers. Due to the absence of proper government planning, development has barely touched Jamalpur. For generations, people in this region have been fighting a continuous battle against natural disasters.

According to the Jamalpur District Relief and Rehabilitation Office, five of the district’s seven upazilas—Islampur, Dewanganj, Madarganj, Bakshiganj, and Sarishabari—experience flooding and river erosion every year. Floods in areas surrounded by the Jamuna and Brahmaputra rivers leave hundreds of thousands of people stranded in water for weeks. After the floodwaters recede, severe riverbank erosion begins.

The Brahmaputra, Old Brahmaputra, Jamuna, Jhinai, Dashani, Jinjiram, Alai, and Mora Jinjiram rivers flow through Jamalpur district. Among them, the Jamuna and Brahmaputra cause annual flooding and erosion. The rivers have also created numerous riverine islands (chars) across the district.

Chars that have emerged in the Jamalpur section of the Jamuna include Jigatola, Sindhurtoli, Shildaha, Monnia, Barul, Char Barul, Chengania, Kasaridoba, Char Shishua, Indulemari, Kodaldhoa, Mondolpara, Projapoti, Bishorshi, Sapdhori, and Birnandaner Para in Islampur upazila; Tiner Char in Dewanganj upazila; Pakrul, Atamari, and Hidagari in Madarganj upazila; and Nalsandhya in Sarishabari upazila. Several chars also exist along the banks of the Brahmaputra.

Alongside erosion, these chars suffer from drought during the dry season. Residents have long been deprived of basic civic services. Transportation systems are fragile, and healthcare is extremely scarce. Although people frequently suffer from various illnesses, access to adequate medical treatment is minimal.