England to ban some single-use plastic items from October

"We all know the absolutely devastating impacts that plastic can have on our environment and wildlife," Environment Secretary Thérèse Coffey said.

"These new single-use plastics bans will continue our vital work to protect the environment."

Most plastics can remain intact for centuries and damage oceans, rivers and land where millions of tonnes end up as waste each year.

The United Nations says decades of overuse of single-use plastics has caused a "global environmental catastrophe".