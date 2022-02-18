45,000 marine species are at risk due to climate change, pollution: Research

Nathalie Butt from UQ’s School of Earth and Environmental Sciences said the research revealed the most endangered species from all threats.

“Molluscs, corals, and echinoderms - hard or spiny creatures such sea urchins - are truly feeling the impacts in our oceans, facing a diverse range of threats,” Butt said. “They’re affected by fishing and bycatch, pollution and climate change.”

“Flowerpot corals - an incredibly fragile but stunning form of coral found in the Pacific and Indian Oceans and the Persian Sea - is one group of species that is especially affected by climate change-related stressors, such as ocean acidification,” she continued.

“We also discovered that starfish, sea snails and flying fish are increasingly vulnerable to climate change-related stressors, all of which can be found in oceans around the world.”