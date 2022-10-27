Record rise in climate-warming methane in 2021: UN

Methane concentrations in the atmosphere made their biggest-ever registered increase in 2021, as all three main greenhouse gases extended their record high levels, the United Nations said Wednesday.

The UN's World Meteorological Organization (WMO) said levels of climate-warming carbon dioxide, methane and nitrous oxide all reached new records last year.

Methane, which remains in the atmosphere for only about 10 years, but has a much more powerful warming impact than CO2, had its biggest year-on-year jump in concentrations since systematic measurements began nearly 40 years ago.