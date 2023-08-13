What does extreme heat mean for the Mediterranean Sea?

July temperatures in the Mediterranean reached record levels. Frequent heat waves cause huge damage to underwater ecosystems and researchers expect more of them in the future. What are the solutions to heat stress?

Extreme heat has plagued the Mediterranean for weeks. Wildfires raged across at least nine countries in the region from Algeria to Greece. But the soaring temperatures are not only a danger for people and ecosystems on land, they're also harming marine life.

At the end of July, Mediterranean Sea surface temperatures hit a record 28.7 degrees Celsius (83.66 Fahrenheit), with some eastern parts of the waters reaching more than 30 C. Those temperatures could rise further in August, which is usually hotter.

"Without a doubt global climate change is the main reason for the heat waves in sea. It's causing the ocean to warm," said Katrin Schroeder, an oceanographer with the Institute of Marine Science in Italy.