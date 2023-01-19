Rapid scale-up of CO2 removal crucial for climate goals

Capping global warming at liveable levels will be impossible without massively scaling up the extraction of planet-warming carbon dioxide from the atmosphere, the first global assessment of CO2 removal warned Thursday.

The persistent failure to draw down greenhouse gas emissions -- nearly 60 billion tonnes a year of CO2 or its equivalent -- has forced once-marginal carbon dioxide removal (CDR) options toward centre stage in climate policy, investment and research.

Across methods ranging from tree planting to factory-sized machines that suck CO2 from the air and store it underground, CDR worldwide currently captures two billion tonnes of the gas each year, according to the State of Carbon Dioxide Report.