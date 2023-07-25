Climate change jeopardises women’s reproductive health

Adverse effects of climate change on women’s health are becoming clear as researchers have found a propensity of infection in uterus and reproductive system among women in the southern parts of the country.
Researchers said women in the coastal regions are being noticed to use birth control pills to ensure regular periods.
The research results were presented in an event titled ‘Voice of the Grassroots: Effects of Climate Change on Health' at BRAC University auditorium yesterday, Sunday.
The event was co-organised by citizen organisation Bangladesh Health Watch and BRAC University’s James P Grant School of Public Health. The research was done by non-government organisation Eminence.
Chief guest of the event, environment and climate expert professor Ainun Nishat said that the level of salinity in the water of Gabura area under Shatkhira’s Shayamnagar upzaila is the same as ocean water.
The rise in the salinity level is having an effect on women’s health and their menstrual cycle is being disrupted.
Several researchers from Eminence presented the research results. Chief executive officer of Eminence Md Shamim Hayder Talukder said a section of the poor women in Satkhira are suffering from infection in uterus and other reproductive system. The reason behind is that those women collect shrimp fries in waist-deep water for several hours every day.
· Asbestos, harmful for health is being used in the southern region.
· Whether ORS is effective in areas with salinity, needs to be investigated.
· Climate change is giving rise to depression and anxiety.
It was said in the event that apart from learning about the health condition of poor and lower class people in Netrakona, Dhaka, Chattogram, Sunamganj, Sirajganj, Kurigram, Barguna and Satkhira- eight districts from eight divisions- researchers have also tried to find out the current condition of healthcare and health manpower there.
The researchers collected data using several methods between 3 January and 7 February this year. The research found that there are few health workers in villages and remote areas while medicines are difficult to find even if they can afford to buy them.
Wameq A Raza, health and nutrition specialist at the Dhaka office of World Bank, was present as the designated discussant on the research.
He said the propensity of depression and anxiety among people is increasing as an effect of climate change.
Asbestos on roof
Panel discussant at the event, member secretary of the Foundation for Disaster Forum Gouhar Naeem Wara said that it needs to be investigated if women in the southern parts of the country are given birth control pills or something else to ensure regular periods.
People in the southern region of the country have reduced the use of corrugated sheets for roofs because those get rusted easily for the salinity. corrugated sheets are being replaced by asbestos, which is banned in many countries since it’s harmful for health. ORS or packaged oral does not come to any effect in the southern region, he added.
Participating in the open discussion, Bangladesh Health Watch convener Ahmed Mushtaque Raza Chowdhury said that the question, if ORS is properly effective in the southern parts, had also been raised in the 80s.
Scientists back then had claimed that it was effective. Now, since the question has been raised again, it needs to be resolved scientifically, he said further.
Quite a few recommendations on behalf of the research team have been highlighted in the event. The recommendations said that salinity-induced skin diseases, diarrhoea and typhoid have to be identified and treated, there have to be many more skilled and trained health workers in those areas, coordination between the government and non-government organisations have to be increased and media awareness about the impacts of climate change has to be enhanced even further.
Public health expert Abu Jamil Faisel presided over the event.