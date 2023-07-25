Climate change jeopardises women’s reproductive health

Adverse effects of climate change on women’s health are becoming clear as researchers have found a propensity of infection in uterus and reproductive system among women in the southern parts of the country.

Researchers said women in the coastal regions are being noticed to use birth control pills to ensure regular periods.

The research results were presented in an event titled ‘Voice of the Grassroots: Effects of Climate Change on Health' at BRAC University auditorium yesterday, Sunday.