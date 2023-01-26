1m people to get safe water, sanitation services through BRAC project

One million marginalised people will get safe water and sanitation services at 45 upazilas of 14 districts from four climate hotspots through a new project implemented by BRAC.

The project "Equitable and Sustainable WASH Services in Bangladesh Delta Plan Hotspots 2022-2026" started its journey with an inception workshop Wednesday in the capital.

The Dutch embassy will provide financial support to the project. IRC Netherlands will join BRAC as the implementing partner, according to a media statement.