Bangladesh tests climate finance for disaster-prone communities

On the sandy soil of the Padma riverbank in central Bangladesh, Salma Akhtar, 35, cultivates maize and onions to support herself and her school-age daughter.

But each year, at least once between May and October, floodwaters erupt into her village in Faridpur district, wreaking havoc on the single mother's crops and home.

Like Akhtar, over four-fifths of rural Bangladeshis face more intense and frequent climate-linked disasters as the planet warms - and they are spending an estimated $1.7 billion a year to build back their shattered lives, according to a 2022 study by the International Institute for Environment and Development.

To help get more financial support to poor households so they can better protect themselves, local and global organisations are testing new approaches like grants, loans, insurance and green bonds.

Akhtar, for example, recently received a small grant from the international development charity Practical Action to raise the plinth of her house to a level flooding cannot easily reach.

The programme falls under the Zurich Flood Resilience Alliance, an international collaboration seeking to minimise losses for poor households by providing funding when it is most needed - in advance of, during, or right after a flood.