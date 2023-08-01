August may see depression, low pressure, heatwave, floods

The country, on average, sees the highest rainfall in July, but rainfall occurred fell by 51 per cent this July and average temperature of weather was also higher.
However, the country may see depression, low pressure, heatwave and floods in this August, according to the long-term forecast for August of the Bangladesh Metrological Department released on Tuesday,
The forecast said rainfall may occur regularly in August, and two depressions may form, which may turn into seasonal low pressure. Besides, mild heatwave may sweep over the country in August.
Day and night temperature may remain higher than the average. Besides, heavy rainfall in parts of northern, north-eastern and hill areas of south-east regions of the country may cause a short-term flood situation.
According to the BMD report, rainfall was lower than the average in all divisions except Sylhet. The lowest rainfall was recorded in Chattogram division, which was 66 per cent lower than the average rainfall. Rainfall occurred 58 per cent lower than average in Barishal and 48 per cent lower than average in Dhaka division. Rainfall was 10 per cent lower than the average in Sylhet, what the BMD report mentioned as regular rainfall.
Bangladesh witnesses the highest average rainfall of 523 millilitres in July. This year, rainfall was 51 per cent lower than average rainfall, but it was higher than the last year.
BMD meteorologist Md Bazlur Rashid told Prothom Alo on Tuesday rainfall was a record 58 per cent lower than average last year, and this year, rainfall occurred a little higher than last year.
Temperature was also higher in July. According to the met office report, highest and lowest temperatures were 2.4 and 1.1 degree Celsius higher than regular temperature in July while the average temperature of the country was 1.7 degree Celsius higher. Mild to moderate heatwave swept over the country in 10-18, 19-22, 25, 30 and 31 July.
Meteorologist Bazlur Rashid said the temperature is not very unusual comparing to the temperature of July last year.