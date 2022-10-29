Heatwaves cost poor countries the most, exacerbating inequality

Heatwaves, intensified by climate change, have cost the global economy trillions of dollars in the last 30 years, a study published Friday found, with poor countries paying the steepest price.

And those lopsided economic effects contribute to widening inequalities around the world, according to the research.

“The cost of extreme heat from climate change so far has been disproportionately borne by the countries and regions least culpable for global warming,” Dartmouth College professor Justin Mankin, one of the authors of the study published in the journal Science Advances, told AFP. "And that's an insane tragedy."

"Climate change is playing out on a landscape of economic inequality, and it is acting to amplify that inequality," he said.