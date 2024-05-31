Climate risks: Vulnerable island states adopt 10-year development plan

Small developing island states (SIDS), which are among the first victims of climate change, on Thursday adopted a 10-year plan seeking international support in fending off severe and even existential threats.

"It is the beginning of a 10-year sprint. And I hope that there'll be no brakes that will be put on the SIDS," UN Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed said, highlighting the "global injustice" they face.

Speaking at the end of the fourth UN Conference on these states, Antigua and Barbuda Prime Minister Gaston Browne, whose capital hosted the forum, said the plan will be used to "agitate and to advocate on behalf of SIDS" among various global bodies.