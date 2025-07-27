Focus on cost-effective climate adaptation strategies

Syeda Rizwana Hasan, advisor to the Interim Government on Environment, Forest and Climate Change, stressed that nature-based adaptation must go beyond symbolic or superficial efforts.

In her view, this approach entails the protecting of rivers, canals, forests, and farmland, rather than merely offsetting emissions while continuing with unsustainable business practices. She emphasised that mitigation efforts must progress in parallel with adaptation strategies; without this balance, adaptation alone will be insufficient.

She further drew attention to the injustice experienced by vulnerable countries like Bangladesh, which suffer the consequences of emissions from developed nations yet are often offered support in the form of loans. This, she noted, amounts to a double injustice.

Rizwana Hasan also pointed out that lower national emissions can no longer be used to justify carbon-intensive development. Every development initiative—from power plants to infrastructure—must be aligned with climate-sensitive planning.

Underscoring the importance of grassroots involvement, she called for stronger collaboration with local actors. She urged the government to acknowledge and partner with organisations such as BRAC, which are making a tangible impact on the ground.

She argued that effective climate adaptation cannot be achieved through top-down measures alone. Bangladesh’s communities continue to demonstrate remarkable resilience, and it is imperative that this resilience be matched with supportive policies and institutional backing.