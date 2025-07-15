Climate vulnerability should be prioritised in dev programmes

It outlines that specific percentages of funds should be allocated based on climate vulnerability at the city corporation, municipality, upazila, and union levels.

This initiative should have been taken much earlier. Since it wasn’t, the current government’s amendment of the guidelines is a welcome move. However, such need-based and people-focused considerations should not be limited to local government allocations alone. It is essential that they guide all resource allocations across the board.

According to a government circular, in the 2021 guidelines, 75 per cent of the allocation for Union Parishads was distributed based on area and population. In a revision made in September 2024, that distribution was changed. Now, of the 75 per cent share, 40 per cent is based on area, 30 per cent on population, and 30 per cent on the Climate Vulnerability Index of the Union Parishad. The percentages vary across different tiers of the Local Government Division’s institutions. Close attention must also be paid to how effectively this revised policy is being implemented at the Union Parishad level.

In Bangladesh, development needs are not the same across city corporations, pourashavas (municipalities), upazilas or unions. Climate change and its impacts further diversify these needs. From division to district to individual union, the disparities in needs are significant. Many unions are partially or entirely riverine while others lie along the seacoast.

Some areas are hilly.

In the Rajshahi region, many places face water shortage during the dry season. In many coastal areas, access to safe drinking water is scarce. The challenges in hilly areas are different. Some places are ravaged by drought, others by floods.