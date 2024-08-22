Bangladesh unrest brings uncertainty to climate agenda

After mass protests ousted Bangladesh's long-time leader, environmental activists are calling on the interim government to place climate change on its agenda even as it faces the urgent task of restoring normalcy after weeks of tumult.

Nobel Laureate Muhammad Yunus was sworn in on 8 August after student protests over jobs turned into a broader uprising, leaving hundreds of people dead and forcing former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to flee the country.

It remains unclear how long the technocratic government will serve, and legal experts have said it could be a year or more. Yunus, 84, has reportedly said he wants to see through "vital reforms" in the judiciary, security forces and bureaucracy before holding a new general election.

Amid the long list of priorities, experts are warning that climate change should not be given short shrift. Bangladesh is the world's ninth-most climate-vulnerable nation, according to the World Risk Index, and everything from its food supplies to human health are endangered by extreme weather events.