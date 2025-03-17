No statistics on displacement, concerns about future

In coastal areas, many people like Belayet are losing their homes and livelihoods due to river erosion, repeated cyclones and various climate change-related disasters. People want to cling to their homes despite facing various climate change-related problems such as the scarcity of potable water leading to deadly diseases, girls' skin becoming dull and rough, and the inability to cultivate crops on farmlands. When there is no other option, people move from one district to another, to the capital, or to the country's big cities. This is how the number of displaced people is increasing.

Climate displacement is occurring at such an alarming rate that researchers have been compelled to significantly revise their migration projections from just four years ago. A World Bank report from March 2018 predicted that climate change would displace approximately 13.3 million Bangladeshis by 2050—representing one-third of South Asia's total displaced population.

However, the World Bank's more recent 'Groundswell' report from 2021 paints an even more concerning picture: Bangladesh could now account for nearly half of South Asia's internal climate migrants by 2050, with numbers reaching a staggering 19.9 million people.