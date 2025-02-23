Climate Change: Poverty-stricken Patuakhali faces persistent crises
Barishal division was once referred to as the ‘Granary of Bengal’ and Patuakhali was a part of this fertile region. However, climate change has gradually rendered Patuakhali one of the poorest districts in the country. The challenges do not end there. In addition to the long-standing effects of environmental change, new crises continue to emerge, exacerbating the hardships faced by the people of Patuakhali. Livelihood is being severely affected, school attendance is declining and public health is under threat. Women, in particular, are encountering complex reproductive health issues. As a result, people are being forced to either helplessly surrender to the combined forces of climate change and poverty or abandon their homeland altogether.
It is a chilly December morning. An elderly man was lying in the veranda of his tin-roofed house, wrapped in blankets. The entire char area knows him by name—Motleb Mallik. The deep wrinkles on his weathered skin bear testimony to years of hard labour and struggle. Having battled successive cyclones and tidal surges, Motleb still shudders at the memory of the devastating Bhola cyclone of 1970. Recalling that dreadful event, he says, “It was an unimaginable storm. There was no land to be seen, no houses, only water everywhere.” In the first week of December last year, a conversation took place with Motleb Mallik in Chalitabunia, located in Rangabali upazila of Patuakhali.
During the devastating cyclone of 1970, Motleb survived by clinging to the top of a coconut tree. However, after returning home the following day, he discovered that apart from his mother, wife and one son, he had lost everything. He sorrowfully recalls, “My daughter was gone, my sister was gone, the house had vanished- fifteen pairs of cows and buffalo, paddy, everything was lost.” Even now, he heaves a deep sigh as he recounts his suffering. His family had once harvested 500–600 maunds of paddy during the Aman season from their vast ancestral land, but all of it was eventually submerged by water.
The series of calamities did not cease for Motleb. His home was destroyed four more times. Cyclones, floods, and river erosion have taken away everything he once possessed- his land, his property and even the very ground on which his house once stood. Eventually, after losing his hearth and home, he purchased a small plot of land west of the Chalitabunia market, where he now resides with his sons and their families.
Such stories of climate change-induced hardship can be found in almost every household in Patuakhali. During a visit to various parts of the district between 3 and 9 December, it was evident that hardly anyone had been spared from the relentless battle against climate change. Years of struggling with its effects have transformed Patuakhali into one of the most impoverished districts in the country.
In 2019, an independent survey conducted by the National Institute of Population Research and Training (NIPORT) revealed that the poverty rate among households in Patuakhali stood at 60.6 percent. Kurigram followed closely behind at 59.4 percent. Notably, in the preceding years, Kurigram had consistently been ranked as the poorest district in the country. This survey, conducted jointly by NIPORT, icddr,b and Measure Evaluation in 2018, assessed Bangladesh’s social demographics and healthcare indicators.
However, there is a significant disparity between NIPORT’s findings and those of the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS). According to BBS’s Poverty Map of Bangladesh 2022, the poverty rate in Patuakhali was reported to be 20.8 percent. NIPORT clarified that this discrepancy is expected due to differences in measurement indicators. BBS primarily analyses census data, taking household income and expenditure into account for its survey. In contrast, NIPORT’s survey includes additional factors beyond census data, such as household income, housing conditions, electricity connections, the type of toilet facilities, housing structure and the availability of television and mobile phones as key indicators.
Speaking to Prothom Alo, Motleb Mallik remarked, “In the ten surrounding villages, there were once many affluent households like mine, paddy fields full of rice, ponds full of fish and cattle sheds filled with cows and buffaloes. However, repeated cyclones and tidal surges have left nearly everyone destitute. The descendants of those prosperous households are now in an even worse condition.”
Records of cyclones that have struck the territory of Bangladesh indicate that out of at least 70 cyclones recorded since 1554, nearly half have directly impacted Patuakhali. A review of data from 2007, following Sidr, up to the most recent cyclone in 2024 reveals that over this one-and-a-half-decade period, more than a thousand people in Patuakhali have lost their lives due to cyclones and tidal surges. Additionally, over 100,000 houses have been either completely or partially destroyed, while crops and fish worth thousands of crores of taka have been lost. Millions of people have suffered severe losses.
Confronted with these challenges, the health of Patuakhali’s residents is now at serious risk. An ongoing survey conducted by ActionAid Bangladesh has found that 45 percent of the population in Kalapara, Patuakhali, is currently suffering from gastric problems. Skin diseases, frequent fevers, colds, respiratory illnesses, diarrhoea, diabetes and rashes have become common health concerns for the local inhabitants.
Destitution due to river erosion
Approximately 500 metres ahead from the entrance of Char Montaz Union in Rangabali, a small mosque stands to the right, adjacent to a pond. On the morning of 7 December, Nurul Howlader (60) was seen harvesting paddy in a field beside the pond. Recalling his two late friends, Khaleq Howlader and Rashid Khan, he said, “The three of us were once among the wealthiest in the area. But the river took away my 10 kani (16 acres) of land. Fortunately, by then, my children had grown up. Otherwise, I would have had to wander the streets with them.”
Between 2016 and 2022, heat waves persisted for a total of 115 days during the summer months. For most of the remaining summer days, maximum temperatures consistently exceeded 32 ° Celsius.
The story of Nazrul Islam (45) from Chalitabunia Island is even more tragic. His family once owned over 100 kani (more than 160 acres) of ancestral land, all of which has now been lost to river erosion. With no other option, he has managed to sustain his household by purchasing only 10 decimals of land.
A total of 42 rivers flow through and around Patuakhali, most of which are continuously eroding cultivable land and homesteads. According to a study published in the Journal of Science, Technology and Information Informatics in 2017, between 2002 and 2016, nearly 1,000 acres of cultivable land, 210 families, two markets, three primary schools and ten mosques were submerged due to river erosion.
On the banks of the Tentulia River in Char Montaz, Rangabali, there remains only one Hindu neighbourhood, where 120 families now reside. These homes, spaced 10 to 20 yards apart, were once dense forestland. Their ancestral settlement has long been swallowed by the Tentulia River. The residents desperately plead for the government to construct a strong embankment; otherwise, they fear they will soon be forced to abandon their homes.Farmers struggle in extreme heat
According to data from the Patuakhali district meteorological office, the average temperature in the region has increased over the past few years, while rainfall has significantly declined. In comparison to 2017, the total annual rainfall in 2022 decreased by an average of 84 millimetres. Notably, the disparity in rainfall for the month of April alone exceeded 35 millimetres between these two years.
According to the Bangladesh Meteorological Department further reveals that between 2016 and 2022, heat waves persisted for a total of 115 days during the summer months. For most of the remaining summer days, maximum temperatures consistently exceeded 32 ° Celsius.
Under such conditions, farmers are struggling to work in the fields during summer. Alaudin Chowkidar, a resident of Char Kaua in Kuakata, expressed his concerns to Prothom Alo, stating, “When it is time to irrigate chilli fields or other crops, the heat becomes so unbearable that it is impossible to stay outdoors. It is difficult to even step onto the fields during the day- it feels as though the ground is on fire. We are forced to stop work and seek shade under trees, yet even then, there is little relief!”
Occupation shift and increased pressure on rivers and sea
Bellar Ghazi (50), a resident of the banks of the Agunmukha river in Chalitabunia, was born into a farming family but is now compelled to work as a labourer on someone else’s boat. Speaking to Prothom Alo, he recalled, “There was a time when we would hire workers for our household. They worked day and night!”
Like Bellar Ghazi, many farmers in Patuakhali are being forced to change their professions. According to a survey by the Patuakhali Department of Agricultural Extension, the number of farming households in the district has declined by approximately 40,000 or 15%, over the past decade (2013–2023). A significant portion of these farmers have now turned to fishing as their primary occupation, as reported by the District Fisheries Office.
This shift is reflected in the experiences of Abdul Malek Hawlader (45) from Rangabali, who stated, “My father, Rustam Ali Hawlader, belonged to a well-established farming lineage. Even seven or eight years ago, we harvested rice from our own land. But after losing everything to the river, all that remains is the ‘Hawlader’ name- without the dignity that once accompanied it. Now, I catch fish on someone else’s boat.”
According to the District Fisheries Office, between the 2018–19 and 2023–24 fiscal years, the official number of fishermen in Patuakhali increased by 10,000. However, there are many more fishermen who remain outside this government register. District Fisheries Officer Md Kamrul Islam confirmed that the number of fishermen has risen significantly, despite a decline in fish availability due to climate change. He explained to Prothom Alo, “As a coastal district, people here grow up with familiarity with fish, nets and boats, making them skilled in fishing. When they have no other means of livelihood, they take to the rivers or the sea with nets and boats. However, the rising number of fishermen has intensified pressure on the rivers and seas.”
Ports and power plants increase hardship
Full-scale production is ongoing at the Payra Thermal Power Plant in Patuakhali. Additionally, several power plants under state-owned companies are under construction, including the 1,320-megawatt Super Thermal Power Plant of Ashuganj Power Generation Company. This project is being implemented by acquiring 926 acres of land in the Dhankhali and Champapur unions of Kalapara. The entire area is highly prone to river erosion. In total, the government has acquired at least 9,000 acres of land for various thermal power plants and the construction of the Payra Seaport.
On 9 December, Prothom Alo spoke with Shipon Hawlader at Banglabazar, a small marketplace situated at the centre of Champapur, regarding this issue. Most of his 2.5 acres of land were acquired by Ashuganj Power Generation Company. The compensation he received has already been spent across various needs, leaving him with no sustainable source of income.
Shipon Hawlader stated, "After losing everything, I am left with only half a kani (80 decimals) of land. Since this land is adjacent to the power plant, it no longer yields rice as it used to. The plants appear stunted and the rice panicles do not develop properly. I planted a few banana trees, but while bunches appeared, no bananas grew."
Dadan Hawlader, another resident of the same area, expressed similar concerns. Due to the coal-based thermal power plant, smoke and excessive heat have turned coconut trees black, while the young coconuts turn yellow and fall before maturing. He stated, “This never used to happen before, but ever since the Payra Power Plant became operational, this has been occurring over the past two to three years. Mango and jackfruit trees no longer bear fruit and newly planted fruit trees fail to survive. During the summer, the heat is unbearable, making it nearly impossible to work in the fields.”
Meanwhile, the Payra Seaport Authority has acquired at least five acres of land belonging to Jalil Sardar (52), a resident of Laluya Union in Kalapara. With the compensation money, he purchased land and built houses for his four sons, keeping only a small portion of land for farming. Jalil Sardar shared his financial struggles, stating, “After everything, I do not have a single penny left in hand. I still need to provide food for my children. I could not keep my eldest son at home- he (Saiful Islam) now works in a garment factory in Fatullah, Narayanganj. He is married and has settled there with his wife and children.”
Rise in female-headed households
Over sixty years of his life, Rezaul Talukdar has spent his days fishing in rivers and the sea. A decade ago, he sent his eldest son to Fatullah, while his two daughters were married of in Dhaka. Reflecting on his situation, Rezaul said, “There is no work here, no means of earning money. My life is already spent. As long as my children are well, what is the point of keeping them here with me?”
Seeking an escape from hardship, many residents of the district face significant challenges when attempting to migrate abroad. Hiron Khan (40), resident of Champapur Union in Kalapara, recently returned from Dubai. He explained that while there are many Bangladeshis in Dubai, the number of people from his district is relatively low. This lack of a strong community makes it difficult to secure support and sustain oneself in a foreign country. Additionally, various family pressures often force individuals to return home.
According to World Bank data, from the fiscal year 2020–21 to 2023–24, Patuakhali received at least ten times less remittance than Noakhali and approximately 8.5 times less than Feni. Notably, all three are coastal districts of Bangladesh.
A recent study conducted by the Centre for People and the Environment (CPE), funded by Food for the Hungry, has revealed that 27.05% of the population in Patuakhali district is engaged in seasonal migration for livelihood purposes. The study found that river erosion, salinity and both government and private development activities play a key role in driving migration from areas such as Galachipa, Rangabali, and Kalapara. Abdur Rahman, the Director of CPE, who led the study, told Prothom Alo that this migration is having a detrimental impact on women. Large proportions of migrating men enter into polygamous marriages and do not return to their original communities. As a result, the rate of divorce has increased and the number of female-headed households is rising in parallel.
Nipu Akter (42) from the Banglabazar area of Champapur is living in a government-provided house with the support of the local chairman. She shared her story, saying, “Before marriage, there was poverty in my father’s house and after marriage, I faced it in my husband’s house. That marriage also didn’t last. A few years later, my husband left for Dhaka, claiming poverty and later I heard he remarried and started a new family.”
Threat to women's health
Kulsum Begum, a Union Parishad member of a reserved women's seat from Char Kaua, Kalapara, has suffered from uterine issues for a long time. She shared, “I experienced excessive bleeding during my menstrual cycle. I started my treatment in Patuakhali but later had to go to Dhaka for further care, which financially drained me. I am still struggling to recover from that burden.”
Kulsum Begum mentioned that there are approximately 3,500 voters in the area, but there is no health facility available. For treatment, one must either go to the Kalapara 50-bed hospital or to Patuakhali. As a result, most women, when faced with health issues, often leave their recovery to nature. Consequently, many women develop serious health conditions over time, leading to severe illnesses or even death.
According to Health department report, “Maternal and Perinatal Death Surveillance and Response (MPDSR)” there were 29 deaths of mothers during giving birth and 115 deaths of new born children in Patuakhali district in the year 2022. Laila Begum from Dhulasar Union stated, “Doctors and medical treatment are not for us; these are for people in the city. When we fall ill, the only option we have is to pray to Allah.”
A current study by Action Aid Bangladesh, titled “Climate Change and Health in Coastal Bangladesh”, found that among 400 respondents in Kalapara, 30% of women suffer from irregular menstruation, 15% experience urinary tract infections and 15% have uterine inflammation, along with other health issues. This research was conducted in collaboration with Patuakhali University of Science and Technology.
Monwara Begum from Char Kaua, Dhulasar Union, Kalapara, was married before the age of 15. Since her marriage, she has suffered from excessive menstrual bleeding. Later, after consulting a doctor, she discovered that she had a tumour in her uterus. After undergoing three surgeries, her uterus had to be removed. Monwara shared with Prothom Alo, “We have been using saline water and it has made us ill. In our neighbourhood alone, there are 10-15 women who have uterine problems.”
Dr. Sharif Shaila Islam, a physician at the Patuakhali Upazila Health Complex, told Prothom Alo, “On average, 50 women visit the hospital each month with uterine infections. It is often seen that these issues are suppressed for a long time and women only come to the hospital at the last moment. As a result, many of them have to undergo uterine removal surgeries.”
Scarcity of drinking water, women face abuse
Rina Begum from Gangamati Char, Dhulasar Union, has suffered from uterine infections for an extended period due to saline water. Through NGO workers, she discovered that the primary cause of the illness was the use of saline water. To avoid using this water, she has to collect potable water from a deep tube well located two kilometres away from her home. Rina Begum said, “Even when I’m unwell, I have to do everything myself. I get exhausted carrying water from such a distance and if I delay returning home after resting for a while, there’s a quarrel with my husband. This has been happening for several days.”
The research by Action Aid revealed that in Kalapara, the scarcity of water begins in January and continues until May. The study found that over 90% of the residents in Kalapara rely on deep tube wells for drinking water. However, upon inspection, it was observed that not every household in the area has a deep tube well. These wells have been installed by both government and non-government initiatives at distances of one to two kilometres from homes. It is the women who are responsible for collecting water from these tube wells.
Increase in child marriage
Laila Begum from Rangabali has been married for 30 years. Her husband fell ill while fishing at sea, forcing their son, who was only in the fifth grade, to take up fishing to support the family. The household now depends entirely on the son's income. Laila Begum’s primary concern is ensuring the well-being of both her husband and their only earning member, her son.
Three years ago, Sagarika was married at the age of 15, just as she had entered the ninth grade. No one objected. In her words, “This is the harsh reality for women in these coastal areas.” Within two years of marriage, she gave birth to her first child. During pregnancy, she faced various complications and following childbirth, she experienced excessive menstrual bleeding.
Char Gangamati, a coastal region in Patuakhali, is home to approximately 10,000 people. Ashish Kumar Kirtaniya, the head teacher of Gangamati Government Primary School, stated that children frequently accompany their fathers or brothers to the sea for fishing from an early age. As a result, many are unable to complete even primary education. He noted that his school currently has 172 male students and only 78 female students. Over time, the overall student population is steadily declining.