Climate Change: Poverty-stricken Patuakhali faces persistent crises

Full-scale production is ongoing at the Payra Thermal Power Plant in Patuakhali. Additionally, several power plants under state-owned companies are under construction, including the 1,320-megawatt Super Thermal Power Plant of Ashuganj Power Generation Company. This project is being implemented by acquiring 926 acres of land in the Dhankhali and Champapur unions of Kalapara. The entire area is highly prone to river erosion. In total, the government has acquired at least 9,000 acres of land for various thermal power plants and the construction of the Payra Seaport.

On 9 December, Prothom Alo spoke with Shipon Hawlader at Banglabazar, a small marketplace situated at the centre of Champapur, regarding this issue. Most of his 2.5 acres of land were acquired by Ashuganj Power Generation Company. The compensation he received has already been spent across various needs, leaving him with no sustainable source of income.

Shipon Hawlader stated, "After losing everything, I am left with only half a kani (80 decimals) of land. Since this land is adjacent to the power plant, it no longer yields rice as it used to. The plants appear stunted and the rice panicles do not develop properly. I planted a few banana trees, but while bunches appeared, no bananas grew."

Dadan Hawlader, another resident of the same area, expressed similar concerns. Due to the coal-based thermal power plant, smoke and excessive heat have turned coconut trees black, while the young coconuts turn yellow and fall before maturing. He stated, “This never used to happen before, but ever since the Payra Power Plant became operational, this has been occurring over the past two to three years. Mango and jackfruit trees no longer bear fruit and newly planted fruit trees fail to survive. During the summer, the heat is unbearable, making it nearly impossible to work in the fields.”

Meanwhile, the Payra Seaport Authority has acquired at least five acres of land belonging to Jalil Sardar (52), a resident of Laluya Union in Kalapara. With the compensation money, he purchased land and built houses for his four sons, keeping only a small portion of land for farming. Jalil Sardar shared his financial struggles, stating, “After everything, I do not have a single penny left in hand. I still need to provide food for my children. I could not keep my eldest son at home- he (Saiful Islam) now works in a garment factory in Fatullah, Narayanganj. He is married and has settled there with his wife and children.”