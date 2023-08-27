UK fire service preps for wildfires

At a military training site in Surrey, southeast England, a small team of fire-fighters blast the surrounding heathland with water as they practise tackling a different kind of enemy: climate change.

The county’s fire service is investing in new equipment, training and tactics to respond to the threat of wildfires, which is growing as Britain’s climate becomes drier and more unpredictable.

Last summer, as the country recorded droughts and its highest-ever temperature, it saw a spate of wildfires, including one of the largest in recent UK history in Surrey that stretched over 10 kilometres (6.2 miles).

Parts of the region are also seeing wildfires outside the typically hotter, drier summer months, according to the fire service.

However, Surrey is not unique within the UK, as wildfires increasingly occur across a country, despite its reputation for wet weather and rolling green hills.

“We’re now treating wildfires as business as usual,” said Surrey fire investigation officer Matt Oakley, as colleagues showed off their new kit at the site, which was scorched by a wildfire last year.

“And the conditions are going to get more extreme as the next two decades move on,” he told AFP, blaming rising global temperatures.