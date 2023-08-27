UK fire service preps for wildfires

At a military training site in Surrey, southeast England, a small team of fire-fighters blast the surrounding heathland with water as they practise tackling a different kind of enemy: climate change.
The county’s fire service is investing in new equipment, training and tactics to respond to the threat of wildfires, which is growing as Britain’s climate becomes drier and more unpredictable.
Last summer, as the country recorded droughts and its highest-ever temperature, it saw a spate of wildfires, including one of the largest in recent UK history in Surrey that stretched over 10 kilometres (6.2 miles).
Parts of the region are also seeing wildfires outside the typically hotter, drier summer months, according to the fire service.
However, Surrey is not unique within the UK, as wildfires increasingly occur across a country, despite its reputation for wet weather and rolling green hills.
“We’re now treating wildfires as business as usual,” said Surrey fire investigation officer Matt Oakley, as colleagues showed off their new kit at the site, which was scorched by a wildfire last year.
“And the conditions are going to get more extreme as the next two decades move on,” he told AFP, blaming rising global temperatures.
‘Ignition’ potential
Britain’s Meteorological Office warned in a new study last month that the extreme heat experienced nationwide in 2022 would become more frequent and intense because of climate change.
With that comes the increased risk of wildfires in more places.
At the height of last year’s heatwave, where temperatures passed 40 Celsius (104 Fahrenheit) for the first time, a grass fire on the edge of east London spread across 40 hectares (nearly 100 acres), damaging 17 houses as well as other structures and vehicles.
The level of destruction was unprecedented, with Britons normally associating wildfires with southern Europe, north America and Australia.
Oakley, who advises other British fire services on wildfire tactics, said the scenes in east London “could happen almost anywhere” that rural and urban environments meet.
“We’ve got a massively populated island... we’ve got a real interaction between natural habitat and people, and when that occurs the potential for ignition is always there,” he warned.