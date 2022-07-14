Shanghai issues another rare extreme heat warning

For the third time this summer, Shanghai issued its highest alert for extreme heat as temperatures appeared set to test records in China's most populous city on Thursday.

The city of 25 million residents announced a red alert, indicating temperatures were expected to rise to at least 40 degrees Celsius (104 Fahrenheit) over the next 24 hours.

In a three-tier warning system, construction and other outdoor work are to be reduced or halted under a red alert.