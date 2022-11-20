Despair, elation, confusion: Climate talks go to wire

COP27 host Egypt scrambled to salvage UN climate talks Saturday with crunch negotiations hanging on tussles over driving forward action to fight global warming in a world facing an onslaught of deadly weather extremes.

The two-week talks, already a day into overtime, have whiplashed between fears the process could collapse, to hopes of a major breakthrough on "loss and damage" funding for climate vulnerable nations.

With delegates from nearly 200 countries still at loggerheads as talks dragged passed midnight, delegates told AFP that the remaining issues focused how to speed the greening of the global economy, including a controversial pledge to move away from planet-heating fossil fuels.

Earlier, the European Union said it would rather "no result" than a bad one, over concerns that final decision documents would be weak on curbing emissions.

Spanish minister Teresa Ribera said it was a "complicated situation", with countries pushing for language on ramping down fossil fuels "to be harder".