As climate change wreaks havoc globally, IPCC report flags ways to adapt

Here are some key facts about the report and what to look out for ahead of its scheduled release on 28 February:

What is the IPCC and how do its reports work?

The IPCC is the international body for assessing the science related to climate change.

It was set up in 1988 by the WMO and the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) to provide policymakers with regular assessments of the scientific basis of climate change, its impacts and future risks, options for reducing the emissions causing it, and how we might adapt to a warmer world.

In 34 years, the IPCC has gone through five assessment cycles, with scientists from around the world producing sets of influential reports. It is currently in the midst of its sixth cycle, known as AR6.

Each research cycle can take years, with the main reports released in stages, often in the run-up to key UN climate change negotiations.

There are also “special” reports, such as one in 2018 on the importance of keeping global warming to an internationally agreed lower limit of 1.5 degrees Celsius and another on how changing uses of land - such as clearing forests for farming - affect climate change.

Besides this month’s adaptation report, two further reports are due this year.

April’s will look at ways to reduce emissions to meet the Paris Agreement warming goals. A final report in the cycle, planned for late September, will summarise the whole series ahead of November’s annual UN climate conference.