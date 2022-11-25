Greta Thunberg, 600 youths sue Sweden for climate inaction

More than 600 young people in Sweden, including climate activist Greta Thunberg, on Friday filed a lawsuit against the Swedish state accusing it of climate inaction, a first in the country.

"There has never been such a large-scale case in the Swedish legal system", Ida Edling, a member of the organisation behind the lawsuit, Aurora, told AFP.

The lawsuit, symbolically submitted to the Stockholm district court during a protest in the city on Friday, had previously been filed electronically to another Stockholm court, Aurora said.