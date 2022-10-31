Greta Thunberg: COP27 an opportunity for "greenwashing, lying and cheating"

Climate activist Greta Thunberg on Sunday called out next month's United Nations climate summit in Egypt for being "held in a tourist paradise in a country that violates many basic human rights."

Speaking at the London Literature Festival at the Southbank Centre where she was promoting her new book, ‘The Climate Book’, Thunberg dismissed the looming climate summit, COP27, as an opportunity for "people in power... to [use] greenwashing, lying and cheating."