Climate activists throw soup over Van Gogh's 'Sunflowers' in London

Environmental protesters threw tomato soup over Vincent van Gogh's ‘Sunflowers’ painting at the London's National Gallery on Friday, in the latest "direct-action" stunt targeting works of art.

The gallery said the protesters caused "minor damage to the frame but the painting is unharmed".

Protest group ‘Just Stop Oil’ aims to end UK government approval for exploring, developing and producing fossil fuels, and has mounted a series of high-profile protests.

London's Metropolitan Police said its officers arrested two protesters from the group for criminal damage and aggravated trespass.

They "threw a substance over a painting" at the gallery on Trafalgar Square and glued themselves to a wall just after 11.00am (1000 GMT).