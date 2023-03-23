Rains heavier this year for three reasons

Generally the temperature starts rising in March in the country. Nor’wester hits by the end of the month. With the beginning of the Bengali Chaitra month, the mercury starts to increase. But this year rainfall has started already, before Nor‘westers hit.

In the past few days, dark clouds entered the territory of Bangladesh through the Bay of Bengal in the similar pattern of monsoon. There have been moderate to heavy rains from coastal areas the to north. However, the Meteorological Department says that the rains may ease over the entire country except in Sylhet next week. Temperatures may rise then and hot weather may return.

Meteorologists are concerned because of the rains similar to monsoon rains have occurred at the start of Chaitra. The Meteorological Department estimates an average of 52.2 millimetres of rain across the country in March. In its forecast for this month, the agency predicted less than normal rainfall which already has been proven wrong.