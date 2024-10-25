Trees, power lines flattened as Cyclone Dana hits India

At least 1.1 million people in the states of Odisha and West Bengal were relocated to storm shelters before the eye of the cyclone reached the coast just after midnight.

District official Siddarth Swain told AFP that the storm had left a "trail of destruction" in the coastal town of Puri.

"Many trees and electric poles are uprooted," he added. "Makeshift shops on the sprawling beach have been blown away."

No casualties have been reported so far.