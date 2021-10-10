Bangladesh on its way toward formulating the National Adaptation Plan

Md Mostafa Kamal said, “We need highly focus on de-carbonization of development efforts and in doing so we should look for all possible avenues to promote green growth without compromising development aspirations.”

Concluding the workshop, the chair Md Mizanul Haque Chowdhury said, “We need to identify the potential private sectors engagement who are willing to contribute to climate change adaptation by investing in promoting resilient market and reducing carbon emissions”. He thanked all the participants for their thoughtful deliberations.

Before this workshop, a series of consultations were held at the local, district and national levels that provided valuable insights for the formulation of NAP. Through the NAP formulation, Bangladesh is rolling to a future where all of its development interventions will be adaptive and climate-resilient.

To this end, the plan will contribute to the resilience building of the vulnerable people in the climate risks prone areas so that the local community can adapt to climate change and eternally graduate from the chronic poverty trap. This strategy to mainstream climate change into national planning is expected to be emulated by the sector ministries and divisions in their respective annual development plans.