Bangladesh’s shanty towns for climate refugees

Bibi Salma and Mohammad Ali Asgar lost their home three times before shifting to one of Dhaka’s fast-growing slums, just two among millions of Bangladeshis forced to move by rising waters.

Experts say that this impoverished delta nation of 170 million people is set for the biggest displacement in human history -- due to climate change.

“I remember how our house went completely under water during a flood. It happened so quickly, the tip of the roof disappeared in minutes,” said Salma, 35, originally from the island of Bhola 300 kilometres (200 miles) south of Dhaka.

“The river was ferocious. It gradually devoured all our farmland and came near our house one day... Our orchards, homestead -- nothing was left,” she told AFP outside the shack they share with their four children.