Sustainable development planning needed in the Jamuna-Brahmaputra River basin 

International climate experts have urged sustainable planning in the Jamuna-Brahmaputra River basin to deal with the negative effects of climate change and reduce disaster risk.

They also called for coordinated and long-term initiatives by various public and private organisations to improve the quality of life of the communities on the riverbanks and sedimentary islands of the remote northern regions of Bangladesh.

Speakers from the panel of experts called for the measures at a roundtable discussion organised by Friendship SPO in the capital, Dhaka on Wednesday, 18 October on 'Challenges, Innovations and Action Plans’, reads a press release.

Secretary of the Ministry of Water Resources, Nazmul Ahsan joined the roundtable discussion as the chief guest. He drew the attention of local and foreign development cooperation organisations to improve the quality of life of char (river island) residents by highlighting the socio-economic conditions, ecology and health aspects.