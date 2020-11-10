Britain unveils green plan for post-Brexit finance

Britain demanded Monday that companies reveal the impact of climate change as it unveiled its first ever sovereign green bond under measures to help it reach net zero carbon emissions by 2050.

Finance minister Rishi Sunak pledged his plan would also help retain Britain’s role as a premier global financial hub after Brexit and help economic recovery from the coronavirus fallout.

The measures, he said, would “extend the UK’s global leadership in green finance ahead of hosting COP26”, the UN’s global climate change summit to be held in Glasgow next year.

The financial services industry “will be essential to our economic recovery from coronavirus, creating jobs and growth right across our country”, Sunak told parliament.

The UK government aims to meet the Paris climate agreement goal of net zero carbon emissions by 2050.