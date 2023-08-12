How El Nino could impact health, food and the economy

The El Nino weather phenomenon is just warming up, according to scientists, potentially paving the way for higher temperatures and extreme weather events in a year that has already seen plenty of both.

The first El Nino in years began last month, according to the World Meteorological Organization.

The naturally occurring warming of temperatures in the Pacific Ocean typically lasts between nine to 12 months, and is expected to become stronger towards the end of the year.

Scientists have warned the impacts of El Nino -- combined with human-induced global warming -- will likely stretch beyond the weather.