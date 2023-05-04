World should prepare for El Nino, new record temperatures: UN

La Nina "acted as a temporary brake on global temperature increase", WMO chief Petteri Taalas said in a statement.

Now, he said, "the world should prepare for the development of El Nino."

The expected arrival of the warming climate pattern, he said, "will most likely lead to a new spike in global heating and increase the chance of breaking temperature records".

At this stage, there is no indication of the strength or duration of the looming El Nino.

The last one was considered very weak, but the one before that, between 2014 and 2016, was considered among the strongest ever, with dire consequences.

WMO pointed out that 2016 was "the warmest year on record because of the 'double whammy' of a very powerful El Nino event and human-induced warming from greenhouse gases".

Since the El Nino effect on global temperatures usually plays out the year after it emerges, the impact will likely be most apparent in 2024, it said.

"We are expecting in the coming two years to have a serious increase in the global temperatures," Okia said.