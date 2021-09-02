Climate change: Adaptation and mitigation go hand in hand

While delivering the keynote presentation, Ainun Nishat, Lead Consultant of the NAP Formulation team led by the Center for Environmental and Geographic Information Services (CEGIS) informed that the consultation process has been taking place in three tiers – the national, regional and local level. He added that NAP will analyse ongoing adaptation efforts, gaps and mainstreaming efforts undertaken by the government and other national entities.
Taking part in the discussion Paula Schindeler said that the Netherlands is very active in the field of climate change adaptation in the sense that the Netherlands has been a long partner when it comes to supporting the creation and implementation of the Delta Plan 2021. Considering different dimensions of the plan, she wanted to know how the Delta Plan could be an action path of NAP.
Replying to a question about UK’s assistance, the Climate and Environment Advisor of the British High Commission, Anna Balance, said that the UK government will support Bangladesh’s adaptation effort very much so. She added that there has been a proposed programme that has been sent to the UK minister for possible consideration. The programme will look into adaptation and environmental management.
Cornie Henchoz Pignani, Embassy of Switzerland, said that her country will spend around US$ 400 million globally for climate change adaptation and mitigation. Bangladesh climate change adaptation and mitigation is a key area of engagement and her country is working with the EU and the US to strategise ways of engagement on this critically important issue, she said.
Commenting on the broad spectrum of climate change adaptation and mitigation Dario Trombetta, Programme Manager, Delegation of the European Union, said the consultation that the EU is now working on green energy transition from transmission to distribution to consumption at the mitigation level. At the adaptation level, the EU is looking into scaling up adaptation through Green Climate Fund.
The US will come up with a new climate change strategy before the COP 26 in November this year, said Keith Metzner, USAID Bangladesh. Adaptation will be one of the key priorities in that strategy.
Special guest Sanjay Kumar Bhowmik, Joint Secretary, MoEFCC said Bangladesh is doing well in adaptation. He concluded that NAP is being formulated aligning with all the existing climate-related policy and planning documents of the country to make it seamlessly aligned with the national budget setting process and easily implementable.
Chief guest Md. Mizanul Hoque Chowdhury, Additional Secretary, Climate Change Wing, MoEFCC, and National Project Director of the NAP Formulation project concluded, NAP should be a vehicle for mainstreaming climate-smart development. He expressed his high hopes that Bangladesh would be able to formulate NAP in time despite the fallouts of the COVID-19 endemic.
Considering NAP as a guiding document for mobilising internal and external resources for climate change adaptation, SM Mahbub Alam, Deputy Secretary (UN-V), Economic Relations Division Deputy National Project Director, NAP Formulation project requested the development partners to persuade respective capitals and head offices to come forward and finance NAP.
The moderator of the session Arif M Faisal, Programme Specialist, UNDP said, in the broader perspective, NAP is necessary to sustain the economy and to achieve our aspiration of becoming a middle-income country and that NAP should be an inclusive, participatory and country-driven process.
The NAP has been gathering and analysing data and information using scientific tools, developing risk scenarios, generating experience and science-based adaptation strategies in line with Bangladesh’s priorities outlined in the SDG, Delta Plan 2100, Perspective plan, five-year plans and its ambition to graduate from a Least Developed Country to a middle-income country. It will allow Bangladesh to identify country-specific adaptation needs; develop and implement strategies to address the adaptation needs, as well as help the country decide on actions to protect the most vulnerable communities.
Participants of the consultation underscored the need for stronger integration of local governments into the NAP process, establish stronger mechanisms for smoother inter-ministry coordination, align multilevel policy at all levels of the government and enhanced knowledge on adaptation process at the local and national levels.
More than fifty representatives from different government ministries, development partners including the European Union (EU), Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO)-the UK, Asian Development Bank (ADB), World Bank (WB), The United States Agency for International Development (USAID), United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF), United Nations Entity for Gender Equality and the Empowerment of Women (UNWOMEN), German Corporation for International Cooperation (GIZ), Embassy of the Kingdom of Netherlands, Embassy of Switzerland, Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) and United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) attended the consultation, the release said.