Climate change: Adaptation and mitigation go hand in hand

Replying to a question about UK’s assistance, the Climate and Environment Advisor of the British High Commission, Anna Balance, said that the UK government will support Bangladesh’s adaptation effort very much so. She added that there has been a proposed programme that has been sent to the UK minister for possible consideration. The programme will look into adaptation and environmental management.

Cornie Henchoz Pignani, Embassy of Switzerland, said that her country will spend around US$ 400 million globally for climate change adaptation and mitigation. Bangladesh climate change adaptation and mitigation is a key area of engagement and her country is working with the EU and the US to strategise ways of engagement on this critically important issue, she said.

Commenting on the broad spectrum of climate change adaptation and mitigation Dario Trombetta, Programme Manager, Delegation of the European Union, said the consultation that the EU is now working on green energy transition from transmission to distribution to consumption at the mitigation level. At the adaptation level, the EU is looking into scaling up adaptation through Green Climate Fund.