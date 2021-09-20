Climate shocks forced over 100,000 to flee home in Burundi: charity

Natural disasters sparked by climate change have forced more than 100,000 people to flee their homes in Burundi in recent years, British charity Save the Children said in a new report released on Monday.

It said climate shocks -- not conflict -- were now the main cause of internal displacement in the landlocked East African country, which has a largely rural population.

"Over 84 per cent of all internally displaced people in Burundi... have been displaced due to natural disasters rather than conflict, mostly due to the rise of Lake Tanganyika, Africa's second-largest lake," the charity said.