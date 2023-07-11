Can new Bangladesh chief heat officer bring relief to Dhaka?

Battling record temperatures fuelled by climate change, a new heat officer for Bangladesh's capital is tasked with bringing relief to the city of 10 million people - and hopes to restore the lost lakes and trees of her childhood to cool off residents.

The temperature in Dhaka hit 40.6 Celsius (105 Fahrenheit) in April, the highest in decades, leading to the deaths of at least 20 people, local media reported, and an increase in hospitalisations due to waterborne diseases.

Scientists say global warming has made such heatwaves at least 30 times more likely for Bangladesh and India. And worldwide, last month was the hottest June on record, the EU's Copernicus Climate Change Service said.

In Dhaka, the actual impact of this year's heatwave was probably much more serious than reported.

Imran Hosen, a climate change researcher at the University of New South Wales in Australia, said the known death toll may be an under-estimate due to the absence of proper data on hospitalisations and deaths caused by extreme heat.