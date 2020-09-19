Emissions could add 38cm to sea level rise by 2100

If greenhouse gas emissions continue apace, Greenland and Antarctica's melting ice sheets could together contribute more than 38 centimetre of global sea level rise by 2100, says a NASA-led study.

Results from this study that brought together more than 60 ice, ocean and atmosphere scientists from three dozen international institutions are in line with projections in the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change's (IPCC) 2019 Special Report on Oceans and the Cryosphere.

Meltwater from ice sheets contribute about a third of the total global sea level rise.