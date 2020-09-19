Emissions could add 38cm to sea level rise by 2100

IANS
Washington
Emissions could add 38cm to sea level rise by 2100
Advertisement

If greenhouse gas emissions continue apace, Greenland and Antarctica's melting ice sheets could together contribute more than 38 centimetre of global sea level rise by 2100, says a NASA-led study.

Results from this study that brought together more than 60 ice, ocean and atmosphere scientists from three dozen international institutions are in line with projections in the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change's (IPCC) 2019 Special Report on Oceans and the Cryosphere.

Meltwater from ice sheets contribute about a third of the total global sea level rise.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The IPCC report projected that Greenland would contribute 8 to 27 cm to global sea level rise between 2000-2100 and Antarctica could contribute 3 to 28 cm.

These new results, published in a special issue of the journal The Cryosphere, come from the Ice Sheet Model Intercomparison Project (ISMIP6) led by NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Maryland.

With warming air temperatures melting the surface of the ice sheet, and warming ocean temperatures causing ocean-terminating glaciers to retreat, Greenland's ice sheet is a significant contributor to sea level rise.

"One of the biggest uncertainties when it comes to how much sea level will rise in the future is how much the ice sheets will contribute," said project leader and ice scientist Sophie Nowicki, now at the University at Buffalo, and formerly at NASA Goddard.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

"And how much the ice sheets contribute is really dependent on what the climate will do."

With warming air temperatures melting the surface of the ice sheet, and warming ocean temperatures causing ocean-terminating glaciers to retreat, Greenland's ice sheet is a significant contributor to sea level rise.

The team investigated two different scenarios the IPCC has set for future climate to predict sea level rise between 2015 and 2100: one with carbon emissions increasing rapidly and another with lower emissions.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

In the high emissions scenario, they found that the Greenland ice sheet would lead to an additional global sea level rise of about 9 cm by 2100.

In the lower emissions scenario, the loss from the ice sheet would raise global sea level by about 3 cm.

The team also analysed the Antarctic ice sheet to understand how much ice melt from future climate change would add to sea level rise, beyond what recent warming temperatures have already put in motion.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Ice loss from the Antarctic ice sheet is more difficult to predict: In the west, warm ocean currents erode the bottom of large floating ice shelves, causing loss; while the vast East Antarctic ice sheet can gain mass, as warmer temperatures cause increased snowfall.

The results point to a greater range of possibilities, from ice sheet change that decreases sea level by 7.8 cm, to increasing it by 30 cm by 2100, with different climate scenarios and climate model inputs.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The regional projections show the greatest loss in West Antarctica, responsible for up to 18 cm of sea level rise by 2100 in the warmest conditions, according to the research.

"The Amundsen Sea region in West Antarctica and Wilkes Land in East Antarctica are the two regions most sensitive to warming ocean temperatures and changing currents, and will continue to lose large amounts of ice," said Heeleene Seroussi, an ice scientist at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Southern California.

Advertisement
Advertisement

More News

Global net zero emissions goal would require $1-2tn a year investment: Study

Surging levels of carbon dioxide sent greenhouse gases in the atmosphere to a new record in 2013, while oceans, which absorb the emissions, have become more acidic than ever, the UN said on Tuesday

PM Hasina calls G20 to mobilise global support to address climate refugee issue

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina addresses the 'Resilience and Recovery: Highlighting Solutions for the G20 on Climate and Sustainability' virtually from her official Gonobhaban residence, Dhaka as keynote speaker on 15 September 2020

Arctic sea ice lows mark a new polar climate regime

Floating ice is seen during the expedition of the The Greenpeace's Arctic Sunrise ship at the Arctic Ocean, 14 September 2020.

'Wild weather this year shows growing impact of climate change'

People play in the water on the record heat wave, amid the global outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Santa Monica, California, US, 6 September 2020.