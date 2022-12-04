'With enough foreign funding, Bangladesh can do more to face climate risks'

Environment, forest and climate change minister Md Shahab Uddin has said that Bangladesh is working on reducing climate risks not only with foreign aid but also with its own funding, reports UNB.

"Up until 2020-21 fiscal year, about Tk 3.9 billion (3.852 billion) has been allocated from the Bangladesh Climate Change Trust Fund, set up in 2009. With the fund, ministries, government offices, different organisations and institutions are accepting and implementing more than 850 projects," the minister added.