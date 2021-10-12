Climate Change

Climate partnership on the road to COP 26

EU Delegation to Bangladesh organises climate dialogue ahead of COP 26

Prothom Alo English Desk
Maj Gen Muniruzzaman (retd), Shafqat Munir, Dr. Ainun Nishat, AKM Mamunur Rashid, Dr. Mizanur Khan, Dr. Fahmida Khatun, Dr. Atiq Rahman, BCAS, Dario Trombetta,
The EU Delegation to Bangladesh organised a roundtable on climate change ahead of the COP 26 meet scheduled to take place in Glasgow from 31 October.

Eminent climate specialists set out their expectations for the COP, including what it should deliver for Bangladesh, how the EU and Bangladesh should work together before and after COP 26 and what needs to be done to build climate resilience, said a press release of the EU Delegation to Bangladesh on Tuesday.

The recently arrived Ambassador of the EU Delegation to Bangladesh, Charles Whiteley, opened the discussion, underlining the important role played by both Bangladesh and the EU in the climate discourse and recognising Bangladesh’s leading role in the Climate Vulnerable Forum (CVF). He highlighted the EU’s Climate Law, which enshrines in legislation EU commitments, including achieving “climate neutrality” by 2050.

EU Delegation representatives also took stock of the EU’s Climate Adaptation Strategy published in last August and the Team Europe Initiative on Green Energy Transition, which will support the fulfilment of Bangladesh’s energy needs through renewable energy.

The seven experts who took part in the event were Executive Director of Centre for Policy Dialogue, CPD, Dr. Fahmida Khatun; Dr. Ainun Nishat, Professor Emeritus, BRAC University; Major General Muniruzzaman (retd) from the Bangladesh Institute of Peace and Security Studies, BIPSS; Dr. Mizanur Rahman Khan from the International Centre for Climate Change and Development, ICCCAD; Dr Atiq Rahman from Bangladesh Centre for Advanced Studies, BCAS, Shafqat Munir, Research Fellow of BIPSS and UNDP climate specialist, AK Mamunur Rashid.

Issues explored included the need to ensure that pledges on climate finance are met, the importance of technology transfer and capacity building, the need to preserve ambition to limit warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius, the imperative of international discussion on climate-induced migration, the impact of Covid 19 and the importance of building resilience, said the press release.

Also present at the event were officials of the EU Delegation to Bangladesh, Jeremy Opritesco, Dario Trombetta and Towheed Feroze.

“Bangladesh has a wealth of ideas on how to address the challenges of climate change both at home and in the wider world," said Charles Whiteley, adding that "this exchange will help to enrich our preparations for COP 26 and to deliver a result that meets the need and expectations of both Bangladesh and the EU.”

