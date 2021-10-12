EU Delegation to Bangladesh organises climate dialogue ahead of COP 26

The EU Delegation to Bangladesh organised a roundtable on climate change ahead of the COP 26 meet scheduled to take place in Glasgow from 31 October.

Eminent climate specialists set out their expectations for the COP, including what it should deliver for Bangladesh, how the EU and Bangladesh should work together before and after COP 26 and what needs to be done to build climate resilience, said a press release of the EU Delegation to Bangladesh on Tuesday.