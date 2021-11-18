EU proposes law preventing import of goods linked to deforestation

Many European companies operate in countries where environmental abuses are rife, but there is currently no EU-wide requirement for them to find and fix risks to the environment in their global supply chains.

Emissions from the land-use sector, most of which are caused by deforestation, are the second major cause of climate change after the burning of fossil fuels, and world leaders agreed at this month’s COP26 summit.

“To succeed in the global fight against the climate and biodiversity crises we must take the responsibility to act at home as well as abroad,” EU climate policy chief Frans Timmermans said.

“Our deforestation regulation answers citizens’ calls to minimise the European contribution to deforestation.”

If the law is approved by EU governments and the European parliament, companies operating in the 27-nation EU will have to show the commodities specified were produced in accordance with the laws of the producing country.

They will also have to show the commodities were not grown on any land deforested or degraded after 31 December, 2020, even if it is legal to produce there according to producing country law.