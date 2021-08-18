EU solar power generation hits record high

Solar power supply in the European Union during June and July rose to a record high in 2021, accounting for 10 per cent of total electricity produced in the region, a report by independent climate think-tank Ember said on Wednesday.

The 27 countries in the bloc generated nearly 39 terawatt hours (TWh) of power from solar panels during June and July, up 10.9 TWh from 2018, data from Ember showed.

New records were also set in eight EU countries, including Spain and Germany, the report said, as the production and use of panels increased.