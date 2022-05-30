Evicted villagers pay a high price for India's hydropower push

Narmada Devi pointed to an expanse of rubble and dirt, at the spot where her home in the north Indian state of Uttarakhand stood until last year.

The flattened remains of her house and those of her neighbours in Haat village lay scattered around, buried in construction waste from a nearby hydroelectric power plant.

Between the village and the plant, an important Hindu temple stands surrounded by debris.

"This is where the remains of my house lie, under the muck," Devi told the Thomson Reuters Foundation. "What kind of development is this, when you rob poor people of their homes to supply electricity to others?"

Devi's family is among the more than 240 households in the village who lost their homes during the construction of the 444-megawatt (MW) hydropower project on the Alaknanda river.

The World Bank-financed power plant is one of dozens of hydroelectric projects either being built or already operating across India's Himalayan states, in a bid to cut down the country's carbon emissions.

The government has said hydropower, along with solar and wind, is vital to meeting India's pledge to get half of its energy from non-fossil fuel sources by 2030.