In Bangladesh, thousands of volunteers are battling climate-fuelled disease at its source

It is a cloudy, humid September morning near the end of monsoon season in Dhaka, the capital of Bangladesh and one of the world's most densely populated cities. Streets normally bustling are quiet as residents of the Uttara neighbourhood prepare for the weekly prayer.

Suddenly, dozens of young volunteers emerge from the silence, gathering before heading to the shores of a small nearby lake. There, the stench of rotting waste hangs heavily in the air, burning the inside of their nostrils and stifling breaths.

They begin to organise into different teams. Some pick litter off the ground. Others take a canoe and nets into the stagnant water. They collect plastic containers, banana peels, and anything else that has pooled in or near the lake over months and years. Some volunteers even dive into the murky water searching for waste.