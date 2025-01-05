Cold wave likely to return within two-three days
People experienced sunny mornings and rising temperatures across the country on Saturday and Sunday, following days of a cold wave. But it would not last longer as the weather office forecast intermittent cold waves throughout the month, with the next one likely to begin within two or three days.
According to the meteorological department, temperatures are expected to rise slightly over the next two to three days, with sun rays during daytime. However, cold mornings and nights are likely to continue for some more days, along with dense fog.
A fresh cold wave is expected in different parts of the country from 8 January, with intermittent cold waves throughout January. The northern and southwestern regions, in particular, may experience a severe cold wave in the middle of the current month. People would suffer from a cold harsher than the previous years due to the intense fog.
While talking to Prothom Alo, meteorologist Hafizur Rahman said while cold waves are likely to occur intermittently throughout January, sunshine will bring temporary relief during daytime in the next few days. The next cold wave is expected within two to three days.
According to the weather forecast, most parts of the country may experience moderate to dense fog from midnight to morning on Sunday, with reduced visibility. It may disrupt movement of vehicles on waterways, land routes and air routes.