Cold wave likely to return within two-three days

People experienced sunny mornings and rising temperatures across the country on Saturday and Sunday, following days of a cold wave. But it would not last longer as the weather office forecast intermittent cold waves throughout the month, with the next one likely to begin within two or three days.

According to the meteorological department, temperatures are expected to rise slightly over the next two to three days, with sun rays during daytime. However, cold mornings and nights are likely to continue for some more days, along with dense fog.