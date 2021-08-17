'Fierce' wildfire near Saint-Tropez forces evacuations in France

Thousands of people, including tourists in campsites, have been evacuated to escape a wildfire raging near the plush tourist resort of Saint-Tropez in southern France, the fire service said Tuesday.

Around 750 firefighters and water-droppping aircraft were battling the blaze in difficult conditions, with high temperatures and strong winds.

"Thousands of people have been evacuated as a precautionary measure, but there are no victims," a fire service spokeswoman, Delphine Vienco, said, adding that the blaze was "still very fierce".