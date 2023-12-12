Bangladesh sees hope in new climate funds

The Global Stocktake (GST) announced during the conference has highlighted several crucial issues. According to the GST, without a reduction in carbon emissions, the world's temperature is projected to increase by 1.5 degrees Celsius by 2025. To avert this scenario, the use of renewable energy must triple by 2035, and the carbon emission reduction capacity of existing energy sources should more than double.

Farah Kabir, the Bangladesh country director of ActionAid, a non-governmental organisation participating in the conference, told Prothom Alo that the conference's most significant achievement was the finalisation of the climate damage fund. This is crucial for Bangladesh, given the increasing frequency of natural disasters such as cyclones, floods, and heatwaves due to climate change. Urgent assistance is required for those affected by these disasters, and it is important for Bangladesh to swiftly access funds from this newly established fund to aid affected populations.

The conference saw the participation of approximately 70,000 representatives from around 200 countries worldwide. Bangladesh's government delegation was represented by environment, forest, and climate change minister Shahab Uddin and deputy minister Habibun Nahar, who attended the 37 conferences on behalf of the government. Additionally, 40 members from non-governmental organisations are also participating in the conference.

*This report, originally appeared in the Prothom Alo print edition in Bangla, has been rewritten in English by Farjana Liakat