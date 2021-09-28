From protests to proposals, activists face climate talks test

Young activists who fought to get climate change to the top of the global agenda are being challenged to help come up with the solutions ahead of next month's COP26 United Nations summit.

Thousands of young people, including Greta Thunberg, will converge on Milan this week, with some 400 from about 190 countries set to meet policymakers, either remotely or in person, to hammer out proposals to tackle global warming.

Fears that this is worsening grew after a UN report in August warned the situation was dangerously close to spiralling out of control, with the world certain to face further climate disruptions for years to come.

"These young people have accepted a challenge: stop protesting, start proposing," Italian ecological transition minister Roberto Cingolani told Reuters Breakingviews in a podcast.