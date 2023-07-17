Heatwaves scorches three continents

Scorching weather gripped three continents on Sunday, whipping up wildfires and threatening to topple temperature records as the dire consequences of global warming take shape.

Predictions of historic heat hung over swathes of Asia, Europe and the United States.

In the Vatican, 15,000 people braved sweltering temperatures to hear Pope Francis lead prayer, using parasols and fans to keep cool.

But in their black robes, priests like Francois Mbemba said they were “sweating like hell”.

The 29-year-old said it felt hotter in St Peter’s Square than in his Democratic Republic of Congo diocese.