Giant sequoias may benefit from fire in California's Yosemite, official says

The fire in California's Yosemite National Park may benefit some of the world's oldest giant sequoias by helping release seeds and clear debris from the forest floor, preventing more severe blazes that could wipe out many of the massive trees, an official said on Tuesday.

The fire started on Thursday in the park's Mariposa Grove, home to more than 500 mature giant sequoias, the largest tree species by mass. The trees have survived thousands of years despite regular fires touched off by lightning.

The low-intensity blaze, named the Washburn fire, likely killed a couple of younger sequoias growing in the southern part of the grove, said Stanley Bercovitz, a spokesman for the fire's incident management team.