BIPSS workshop
The Bangladesh Institute of Peace and Security Studies (BIPSS), with exclusive funding from the European Union, hosted a workshop on “Climate Change and Security: Addressing Potential Instabilities in Bangladesh.” Attended by researchers, journalists, university students, NGO officials, and senior representatives from Bangladesh's environment ministry, police, Ansar and Village Defence Forces, fire service, army, the Directorate General of Forces Intelligence and border guards, the event gathered a diverse audience to engage with the critical intersections of climate change and security.
The workshop featured prominent speakers including Shafqat Munir, Senior Research Fellow at BIPSS, and Dr. Kawser Ahmed, professor at the University of Manitoba, alongside video presentations by Dr. Chad Briggs and Major General (Retd.) Joseph G. Singh. The discussions aimed to identify challenges, develop collaborative strategies, and emphasise the pivotal role of security sectors in addressing climate change impacts.
The workshop started with Shafqat Munir’s presentation which focused on climate change as a a "threat multiplier," highlighting its role in exacerbating vulnerabilities such as resource scarcity, economic instability, and displacement. He stressed integrating climate policies into security frameworks, leveraging tools like the Climate Security Mechanism to address socio-political risks.
This was followed with a video presentation outlining the military’s transition from traditional roles to humanitarian assistance. He emphasised the need for threat-specific strategies and debunked climate disinformation as a barrier to coordinated responses.
An interactive discussion highlighted key issues, including emissions regulation, renewable energy, grassroots awareness campaigns, and the National Action Plan’s gaps in integrating security sectors into climate strategies. Participants from Bangladesh Ansar shared their disaster response efforts in remote areas, calling for localized and sustainable interventions.
Dr. Kawser Ahmed examined the roles of civil and military sectors in disaster preparedness and resilience-building. He highlighted early warning systems, green energy transitions, and cross-sector collaboration as critical tools to mitigate climate impacts. His call for equitable global solutions, such as the 'Loss and Damage Fund,' resonated strongly, emphasizsng support for vulnerable nations like Bangladesh. A video presentation by Major General (Retd.) Joseph G. Singh expanded on the military’s role in disaster response operations, stressing the need for balanced military engagement and greater coordination with civilian and NGO entities.
The event concluded with a question-and-answer session that emphasised the need for data-driven policymaking, improved coordination between security sectors, and sustainable solutions modeled on initiatives like NATO’s net-zero goals. Participants stressed the urgency of creating common platforms for collaboration to streamline disaster responses and reduce bureaucratic delays.
This workshop highlighted the importance of coordinated action among stakeholders to address climate change vulnerabilities. By bridging research, policy and practice, it stressed the need for actionable strategies and international cooperation to build resilience in climate-vulnerable nations like Bangladesh. The event underscored the critical role of such forums in fostering informed solutions for a secure and sustainable future.