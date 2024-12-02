The Bangladesh Institute of Peace and Security Studies (BIPSS), with exclusive funding from the European Union, hosted a workshop on “Climate Change and Security: Addressing Potential Instabilities in Bangladesh.” Attended by researchers, journalists, university students, NGO officials, and senior representatives from Bangladesh's environment ministry, police, Ansar and Village Defence Forces, fire service, army, the Directorate General of Forces Intelligence and border guards, the event gathered a diverse audience to engage with the critical intersections of climate change and security.

The workshop featured prominent speakers including Shafqat Munir, Senior Research Fellow at BIPSS, and Dr. Kawser Ahmed, professor at the University of Manitoba, alongside video presentations by Dr. Chad Briggs and Major General (Retd.) Joseph G. Singh. The discussions aimed to identify challenges, develop collaborative strategies, and emphasise the pivotal role of security sectors in addressing climate change impacts.

The workshop started with Shafqat Munir’s presentation which focused on climate change as a a "threat multiplier," highlighting its role in exacerbating vulnerabilities such as resource scarcity, economic instability, and displacement. He stressed integrating climate policies into security frameworks, leveraging tools like the Climate Security Mechanism to address socio-political risks.