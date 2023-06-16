World breaks average temperature record for early June: EU

"The world has just experienced its warmest early June on record, following a month of May that was less than 0.1 degrees Celsius cooler than the warmest May on record," said Samantha Burgess, deputy director of the Copernicus Climate Change Service (C3S).

"Global-mean surface air temperatures for the first days of June 2023 were the highest in the ERA5 data record for early June by a substantial margin," Copernicus said. Some of the unit's data goes back as far as 1950.

Copernicus recently announced that global oceans were warmer last month than in any other May on record.